A Journey to Inspire: 412th Operations Group travels to Bakersfield to inspire a new generation

Hosted by the 412th Operations Group representing Edwards Air Force Base, a group from Team Edwards traveled on a C-12 Huron to the California Aeronautical University Aviation Career Day in Bakersfield, California, Feb 3. Hundreds of local area students got the chance to experience being a test pilot and flight test engineer with an inspiration through aviation from the team.
