Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Journey to Inspire: 412th Operations Group travels to Bakersfield to inspire a new generation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Video by Adam Bowles 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Hosted by the 412th Operations Group representing Edwards Air Force Base, a group from Team Edwards traveled on a C-12 Huron to the California Aeronautical University Aviation Career Day in Bakersfield, California, Feb 3. Hundreds of local area students got the chance to experience being a test pilot and flight test engineer with an inspiration through aviation from the team.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 13:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873088
    VIRIN: 230203-F-SU785-2200
    Filename: DOD_109451786
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Journey to Inspire: 412th Operations Group travels to Bakersfield to inspire a new generation, by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dvids
    bakersfield
    edwards air force base
    air force
    aviation
    california aeronautical university

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT