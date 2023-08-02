The 55th Rescue Squadron and 66th Rescue Squadron perform training missions at Red Flag 23-1.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2023 13:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|873085
|VIRIN:
|230208-F-XZ889-1767
|Filename:
|DOD_109451761
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|NV, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Red Flag 23-1, by SSgt Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT