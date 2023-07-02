B-Roll of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Non-Intrusive Inspections (NII) for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, AZ.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2023 12:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873082
|VIRIN:
|230207-H-GD279-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109451725
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll of CBP NII Operations at Super Bowl LVII, by Charles Csavossy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT