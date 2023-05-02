Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    436th APS Airmen move the mission

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Courtesy Video

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron load cargo onto a C-5M Super Galaxy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 5, 2023. The 436th APS, also known as the “Super Port”, is the Department of Defense’s largest aerial port, providing air transportation support for global reach to more than 100 countries via the C-5M and the C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 12:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873081
    VIRIN: 230205-F-QD077-1001
    Filename: DOD_109451723
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 

    TAGS

    AMC
    Dover Air Force Base
    436th Aerial Port Squadron

