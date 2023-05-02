436th APS Airmen move the mission

Airmen from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron load cargo onto a C-5M Super Galaxy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 5, 2023. The 436th APS, also known as the “Super Port”, is the Department of Defense’s largest aerial port, providing air transportation support for global reach to more than 100 countries via the C-5M and the C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2023 12:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873081
|VIRIN:
|230205-F-QD077-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109451723
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
