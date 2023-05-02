436th APS Airmen move the mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron load cargo onto a C-5M Super Galaxy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 5, 2023. The 436th APS, also known as the “Super Port”, is the Department of Defense’s largest aerial port, providing air transportation support for global reach to more than 100 countries via the C-5M and the C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)