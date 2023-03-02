Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Obangame Express 2023 Debrief

    LAGOS, NIGERIA

    02.03.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    AFN Naples

    LAGOS, Nigeria (Feb. 3, 2023) AFNE News video of the Exercise Obangame Express 2023 debrief, in Lagos, Nigeria, Feb. 3, 2023. Includes a speech by Lt. Gen. Kirk Smith, deputy commander, U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 08:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873060
    VIRIN: 230203-N-CJ510-0002
    Filename: DOD_109451138
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: LAGOS, NG 

    Nigeria
    OE23

