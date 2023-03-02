LAGOS, Nigeria (Feb. 3, 2023) AFNE News video of the Exercise Obangame Express 2023 debrief, in Lagos, Nigeria, Feb. 3, 2023. Includes a speech by Lt. Gen. Kirk Smith, deputy commander, U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2023 08:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|873060
|VIRIN:
|230203-N-CJ510-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109451138
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|LAGOS, NG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Obangame Express 2023 Debrief, by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT