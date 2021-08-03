Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Making life-saving wearable tech for soldiers - IT

    CZECH REPUBLIC

    03.08.2021

    Video by Valentina Cala 

    Natochannel           

    Quickly assessing vital signs is key to saving more lives. NATO is working with researchers in Czechia to develop a new technology that helps field medics take faster and more accurate decisions.
    Synopsis

    NATO is supporting the development of new technology designed to minimise casualties during combat operations. It involves soldiers wearing various body sensors that will help medics collect vital data and determine the extent to which a soldier may be injured more accurately than a field medic would be able to conclude.
    The new technology is called the Digital Triage Assistant (DTA) system. The original concept came from a collaboration between students of Johns Hopkins University and the NATO Allied Command Transformation Innovation Hub. It has since expanded and now involves researchers from the Czech Technical University in Prague, the DefSec Innovation Hub, the Czech University of Defence and the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces.
    Footage includes scenes of a simulated attack showing soldiers wearing prototype devices. It also includes soundbites with Kristina Soukupová, President, DefSec Innovation Hub, and Major Bedrich Hyza, Chief of Training, Military Academy, Brno.
    Transcript

    -SOUNDBITE- (ENGLISH) Major Bedrich Hyza, Chief of Training, Czech University of Defence

    “When the bullets are flying around you, you have to make a choice. Some casualties don’t need immediate attention. Some are beyond saving. But even the serious injuries can be saved if you can stabilize them and get them to a field hospital quickly enough.”
    TEXT ON SCREEN

    HOW CAN FIELD MEDICS
    SAVE MORE LIVES?

    SCIENTISTS FROM THE CZECH TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY ARE WORKING WITH NATO

    TO BUILD A DIGITAL SOLUTION

    -SOUNDBITE- (ENGLISH) Kristina Soukupová, President, DefSec Innovation Hub
    “We put together a system of sensors that monitors soldiers heartbeat, breath rate and some other parameters. The result is people making decisions faster, and it helps also the medic to locate the soldiers if he has a mass casualty and the soldiers are not in one place, the medic will know which direction to run basically.”

    -SOUNDBITE- (ENGLISH) Kristina Soukupová, President, DefSec Innovation Hub

    “The next step is we need to make the sensors smaller so that we can fit it under the ballistic protection.”

    TEXT ON SCREEN

    THE DEVICE STARTED AS A CONCEPT DEVELOPED BY NATO AND JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY

    -SOUNDBITE- (ENGLISH) Kristina Soukupová, President, DefSec Innovation Hub
    “One of the reasons we all got involved in this project is because we all believe that ultimately the system will save lives.”

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 07:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873054
    VIRIN: 230210-O-D0483-1001
    PIN: 1852
    Filename: DOD_109451070
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: CZ

