Super Bowl LVII Shout Outs Camp Lemonnier

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Feb. 8, 2023) Service members and federal civilians deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, share their team pride as they gear up for Super Bowl LVII. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations.
(U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maria A. Olvera Tristán)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2023 07:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873053
|VIRIN:
|230208-N-QS035-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109451002
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|DJ
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|Hometown:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
