Super Bowl LVII Shout Outs Camp Lemonnier

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/873053" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Feb. 8, 2023) Service members and federal civilians deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, share their team pride as they gear up for Super Bowl LVII. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations.



(U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maria A. Olvera Tristán)