    Super Bowl LVII Shout Outs Camp Lemonnier

    DJIBOUTI

    02.08.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Randi Brown 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Feb. 8, 2023) Service members and federal civilians deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, share their team pride as they gear up for Super Bowl LVII. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations.

    (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maria A. Olvera Tristán)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 07:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873053
    VIRIN: 230208-N-QS035-0001
    Filename: DOD_109451002
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: DJ
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US

    This work, Super Bowl LVII Shout Outs Camp Lemonnier, by PO1 Randi Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Super Bowl 2023

