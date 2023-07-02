Incirlik Air Base personnel participate in a wide variety of activities during Larger than Life Weekend during January 26-29, 2023. Larger than Life Weekend is a quarterly series of events dedicated to raising morale and bringing Airmen together. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2023 03:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|873045
|VIRIN:
|230207-F-PJ020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109450755
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|INCIRLIK, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Incirlik Larger than Life Weekend In Focus, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
