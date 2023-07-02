B-Roll Package of 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen performing rapid airfield damage repair during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 7, 2023. Footage includes engineers assessing damage, using wheel saws to cut concrete, excavators to remove debris, and concrete mixture pouring.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2023 00:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873043
|VIRIN:
|230207-F-XK019-2500
|Filename:
|DOD_109450653
|Length:
|00:03:49
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kunsan “Dirt Boyz” perform RADR during training event, by SSgt Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT