    Kunsan chapel corps provide care during training event

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    02.07.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll package of the 8th Fighter Wing chapel corps providing Airmen with free coffee and hot chocolate during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 7, 2023. Footage includes chapel team interacting with 8th Security Forces Squadron Airmen.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 00:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873041
    VIRIN: 230207-F-XK019-5001
    Filename: DOD_109450617
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    8th Fighter Wing
    Pacific Air Force
    U.S. Air Force

