Katchi Kapshida: Beverly Pack 23-1

The 8th Fighter Wing, along with the Republic of Korea Air Force’s 38th Fighter Group completed the routine training event Beverly Pack 23-1 on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 5-9, 2023. During the training, service members tested their capabilities on a variety of events to include emergency response, rapid aircraft generation and mutual support systems.
|02.10.2023
|02.10.2023 00:38
|Video Productions
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
