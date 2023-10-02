Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Katchi Kapshida: Beverly Pack 23-1

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.10.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell, Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert, Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat and Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 8th Fighter Wing, along with the Republic of Korea Air Force’s 38th Fighter Group completed the routine training event Beverly Pack 23-1 on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 5-9, 2023. During the training, service members tested their capabilities on a variety of events to include emergency response, rapid aircraft generation and mutual support systems.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 00:38
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR

    Interoperability
    Wolf Pack
    Training Event
    ROKAF
    Bilateral
    Beverly Pack 23-1

