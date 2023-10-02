Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll of 80th Juvats Ops and MX

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.10.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll Package of 80th Fighter Generation Squadron and 80th Fighter Squadron performing flight training with their F-16 Fighting Falcons on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 6, 2023. Footage includes taxis, take offs and maintenance.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 00:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873039
    VIRIN: 230209-F-RA633-1434
    Filename: DOD_109450554
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR

    8th Fighter Wing
    Kunsan
    Wolf Pack
    Republic of Korea
    Juvats

