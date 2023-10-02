B-Roll Package of 80th Fighter Generation Squadron and 80th Fighter Squadron performing flight training with their F-16 Fighting Falcons on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 6, 2023. Footage includes taxis, take offs and maintenance.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2023 00:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873039
|VIRIN:
|230209-F-RA633-1434
|Filename:
|DOD_109450554
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll of 80th Juvats Ops and MX, by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
