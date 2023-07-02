Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF, ROKAF Conduct Bilateral counter sUAS training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.07.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force personnel conduct a bilateral counter small, unmanned air system training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 7, 2023.

    The B-Roll includes USAF and ROKAF members running out of a vehicle, responding to a simulated adversarial drone, and firing blank ammo rounds at the training equipment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 00:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873038
    VIRIN: 230207-F-MZ237-2001
    Filename: DOD_109450553
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF, ROKAF Conduct Bilateral counter sUAS training, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    bilateral training
    drones
    USFK
    sUAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT