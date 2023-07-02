U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force personnel conduct a bilateral counter small, unmanned air system training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 7, 2023.
The B-Roll includes USAF and ROKAF members running out of a vehicle, responding to a simulated adversarial drone, and firing blank ammo rounds at the training equipment.
|02.07.2023
|02.10.2023 00:37
|B-Roll
|873038
|230207-F-MZ237-2001
|DOD_109450553
|00:04:30
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|0
|0
This work, USAF, ROKAF Conduct Bilateral counter sUAS training, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
