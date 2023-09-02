Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patrol at the DMZ with CSM Love

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.09.2023

    Video by Sgt. Elijah Florence, Staff Sgt. Heather Ley and Staff Sgt. Sha Mar Smith

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    CSM Jack Love and CSM Sang-Seok Lee, USFK/UNC/CFC and UNCSB-JSA senior enlisted leaders, respectively, joined a team of ROK and US troops on patrol at the DMZ February 9th, 2023. The SELs joined the team to get a further insight in how the cohesive ROK-US teams operate together to ensure the security of the DMZ. (DOD video by Staff Sgt Heather Ley, Staff Sgt Sha'Mar Smith and SGT Elijah Florence)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 00:00
    Category: Package
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    south korea
    north korea
    Army
    korean peninsula
    armistice agreement

