Patrol at the DMZ with CSM Love

CSM Jack Love and CSM Sang-Seok Lee, USFK/UNC/CFC and UNCSB-JSA senior enlisted leaders, respectively, joined a team of ROK and US troops on patrol at the DMZ February 9th, 2023. The SELs joined the team to get a further insight in how the cohesive ROK-US teams operate together to ensure the security of the DMZ. (DOD video by Staff Sgt Heather Ley, Staff Sgt Sha'Mar Smith and SGT Elijah Florence)