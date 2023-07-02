(No Titles) PACUP - 10th Annual Peacekeeping Operations Coordination Board meets in Waikiki

The 10th annual meeting of the Peacekeeping Operations Coordination Board - Technical Working Group, is meeting in Waikiki, Hawaii, Feb. 7th, 2023. Members meet to discuss strengths and weakness, support efforts, and future plans for allotting priorities to peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Gary Singleton)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2023 21:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Location:
|HI, US
