Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFA Sasebo SOY Awards Banquet

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    02.02.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zackery Thomas 

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo holds its annual Sailor of the year awards banquet celebrating the accomplishments of exemplary Sailors from CFAS and tenant commands in the Sasebo area.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 19:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 873018
    VIRIN: 230203-N-CZ009-0002
    Filename: DOD_109450387
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFA Sasebo SOY Awards Banquet, by PO2 Zackery Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    SOY
    CFAS SOY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT