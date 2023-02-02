Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo holds its annual Sailor of the year awards banquet celebrating the accomplishments of exemplary Sailors from CFAS and tenant commands in the Sasebo area.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2023 19:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|873018
|VIRIN:
|230203-N-CZ009-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109450387
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CFA Sasebo SOY Awards Banquet, by PO2 Zackery Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
