U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division (1 ID) and the 4th Infantry Division (4 ID) conduct a Transfer of Authority ceremony in Bolesławiec, Poland, Feb. 7, 2023. The 1 ID and 4 ID are proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Gavin K. Ching)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2023 17:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873009
|VIRIN:
|230207-A-JC891-374
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109450238
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|BOLESLAWIEC, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Ivy Division Assumes Command from The Big Red One, by SGT Gavin Ching, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
