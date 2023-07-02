Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Ivy Division Assumes Command from The Big Red One

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    02.07.2023

    Video by Sgt. Gavin Ching 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division (1 ID) and the 4th Infantry Division (4 ID) conduct a Transfer of Authority ceremony in Bolesławiec, Poland, Feb. 7, 2023. The 1 ID and 4 ID are proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Gavin K. Ching)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 17:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873009
    VIRIN: 230207-A-JC891-374
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109450238
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Ivy Division Assumes Command from The Big Red One, by SGT Gavin Ching, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    VCorps
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeanSupport2022
    FightAsOne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT