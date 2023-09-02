The Oozlefinch is the Air Defense Artillery Mascot. He is seen in various places, recently he showed up to visit the students at ADA Basic Officer Leader Course (BOLC) at Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2023 17:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|873007
|VIRIN:
|230209-O-ZY123-258
|Filename:
|DOD_109450207
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Oozlefinch Visits ADA BOLC, by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS
