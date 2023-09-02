Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oozlefinch Visits ADA BOLC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Video by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    The Oozlefinch is the Air Defense Artillery Mascot. He is seen in various places, recently he showed up to visit the students at ADA Basic Officer Leader Course (BOLC) at Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 17:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873007
    VIRIN: 230209-O-ZY123-258
    Filename: DOD_109450207
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oozlefinch Visits ADA BOLC, by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ADA #FirstToFire #AirDefenders #FortSill #FCoE #BOLC #OCADA #Oozlefinch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT