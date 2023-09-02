President Joe Biden discusses his plan to protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare and lower healthcare costs.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2023 14:44
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|872992
|Filename:
|DOD_109449774
|Length:
|00:27:56
|Location:
|US
This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks on Social Security and Medicare, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
