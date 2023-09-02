Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Delivers Remarks on Social Security and Medicare

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Joe Biden discusses his plan to protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare and lower healthcare costs.

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 14:44
    Category: Briefings
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks on Social Security and Medicare, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POTUS
    Joe Biden

