MSgt Dorian Gardner shares his story of being wounded in battle, the trials and tribulations that followed his injury, and how he overcame some of his darkest moments.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2023 14:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872991
|VIRIN:
|230209-M-JB228-283
|Filename:
|DOD_109449773
|Length:
|00:05:03
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Strive - A Journey Through Suicidal Ideations - MSgt Dorian Gardner, by Michael Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT