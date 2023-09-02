Why I Serve - Pvt. Francisco Santana

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



#WhyIServe



Pvt. Francisco Santana, is a Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operator/Maintainer (14T) Advanced Individual Training (AIT) student, stationed at Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, Oklahoma.



Pvt. Santana began his career in the US Army in August 2022 while seeking to evade a tumultuous lifestyle in San Diego, California. He chose Air Defense Artillery because he heard such great things about the branch and is not disappointed in his decision.



He began at basic training at Fort Jackson, SC and is now assigned under 30th Brigade, Headquarters, Alpha 3rd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment.



Making friendships during his Patriot training is a big part of why he enjoys the US Army so much, "getting to drive the Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT)" and doing "Launcher Training" is why he loves Air Defense.



Pvt. Santana is awaiting his next destination selection and is open to a stint overseas.