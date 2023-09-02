Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve - Pvt. Francisco Santana

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Video by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    #WhyIServe

    Pvt. Francisco Santana, is a Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operator/Maintainer (14T) Advanced Individual Training (AIT) student, stationed at Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

    Pvt. Santana began his career in the US Army in August 2022 while seeking to evade a tumultuous lifestyle in San Diego, California. He chose Air Defense Artillery because he heard such great things about the branch and is not disappointed in his decision.

    He began at basic training at Fort Jackson, SC and is now assigned under 30th Brigade, Headquarters, Alpha 3rd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment.

    Making friendships during his Patriot training is a big part of why he enjoys the US Army so much, "getting to drive the Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT)" and doing "Launcher Training" is why he loves Air Defense.

    Pvt. Santana is awaiting his next destination selection and is open to a stint overseas.

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 14:30
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    TAGS

    #ADA #FirstToFire #AirDefenders #FortSill #FCoE #Patriot #14T

