    Red Flag 23-1 Take offs

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Video by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Various aircraft take off from Nellis AFB, Jan.26, 2023, during Red Flag-Nellis 23-1. Red Flag-Nellis allows U.S. and coalition forces to train together in high-end, realistic scenarios increasing interoperability of the joint force

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 14:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872985
    VIRIN: 230126-F-UT528-985
    Filename: DOD_109449398
    Length: 00:05:09
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag 23-1 Take offs, by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    B-52
    F-22
    A-10
    Typhoon
    Nellis AFB
    F-35
    Joint force
    C-130
    EA-18G
    Lethality
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 23-1

