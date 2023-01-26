Red Flag 23-1 Take offs

Various aircraft take off from Nellis AFB, Jan.26, 2023, during Red Flag-Nellis 23-1. Red Flag-Nellis allows U.S. and coalition forces to train together in high-end, realistic scenarios increasing interoperability of the joint force
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2023 14:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872985
|VIRIN:
|230126-F-UT528-985
|Filename:
|DOD_109449398
|Length:
|00:05:09
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
