    Mass Force Generation, Why Does it Matter?

    SC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    437th AMXS maintainer, Airman 1st Class Cody Turner, speaks about why he believes AMC mass force generation exercises matter at Joint Base Charleston, SC, January 14, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 16:02
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 872980
    VIRIN: 230113-F-VR222-5002
    Filename: DOD_109449393
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: SC, US

    C-17
    Globemaster
    B-52
    ACE
    Mobility
    437th Airlift Wing
    AMXS
    Agile Combat Employment

