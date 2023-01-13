Mass Force Generation, Why Does it Matter?

437th AMXS maintainer, Airman 1st Class Cody Turner, speaks about why he believes AMC mass force generation exercises matter at Joint Base Charleston, SC, January 14, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2023 16:02
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|872980
|VIRIN:
|230113-F-VR222-5002
|Filename:
|DOD_109449393
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
