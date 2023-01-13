Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mass Force Generation, Why Does it Matter?

    SC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    16th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster, Staff Sgt. Michael Veit, speaks about why he believes AMC mass force generation exercises matter at Joint Base Charleston, SC, January 14, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 16:02
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 872979
    VIRIN: 230113-F-VR222-5001
    Filename: DOD_109449392
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SC, US

    C-17
    Globemaster
    ACE
    Mobility
    437th
    16AS

