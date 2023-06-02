Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 101: The RSO's role in scaling innovation across the enterprise

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The Rapid Sustainment Office is charged with finding innovative solutions and looking for opportunities to apply them across the Air Force enterprise. “It's been difficult throughout history for weapon systems that have a problem that is an enterprise problem to solve that for themselves. That's where the RSO comes into the picture,” said John Hedke, Chief Technology Officer for the RSO, during a recent episode of AFLCMC’s Leadership Log podcast. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)

    This work, AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 101: The RSO's role in scaling innovation across the enterprise, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

