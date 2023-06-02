AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 101: The RSO's role in scaling innovation across the enterprise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Rapid Sustainment Office is charged with finding innovative solutions and looking for opportunities to apply them across the Air Force enterprise. “It's been difficult throughout history for weapon systems that have a problem that is an enterprise problem to solve that for themselves. That's where the RSO comes into the picture,” said John Hedke, Chief Technology Officer for the RSO, during a recent episode of AFLCMC’s Leadership Log podcast. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)