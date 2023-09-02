MacDill Air Force Base hosts joint Operation Blue Horizon with U.S. Navy corpsmen from across the country. The event consisted of enlisted and commission joint service members. OBH provided training on Tactical Combat Casualty Care, trauma nursing, K-9 first aid and aeromedical evacuation.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2023 12:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872972
|VIRIN:
|230209-F-IA158-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109449107
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill AFB hosts joint Operation Blue Horizon, by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT