Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill AFB hosts joint Operation Blue Horizon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    MacDill Air Force Base hosts joint Operation Blue Horizon with U.S. Navy corpsmen from across the country. The event consisted of enlisted and commission joint service members. OBH provided training on Tactical Combat Casualty Care, trauma nursing, K-9 first aid and aeromedical evacuation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 12:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872972
    VIRIN: 230209-F-IA158-1001
    Filename: DOD_109449107
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill AFB hosts joint Operation Blue Horizon, by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint operation
    MacDill
    TCCC
    Navy
    Air Force
    TNCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT