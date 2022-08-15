Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Evolution of Army Cyber

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Video by Maj. Lindsay Roman 

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    Army cyber has evolved from its roots in the U.S. Army Signal Corps in the Civil War era, through the computer revolution of the mid-20th century and the creation of the World Wide Web and the Internet that followed it, to today's worldwide Total Army force of military and civilian professionals facing America's adversaries in cyberspace every day, around the world, around the clock.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 12:17
    Location: US

    cyber
    signal
    ARCYBER
    U.S. Army Cyber Command

