The Evolution of Army Cyber

Army cyber has evolved from its roots in the U.S. Army Signal Corps in the Civil War era, through the computer revolution of the mid-20th century and the creation of the World Wide Web and the Internet that followed it, to today's worldwide Total Army force of military and civilian professionals facing America's adversaries in cyberspace every day, around the world, around the clock.