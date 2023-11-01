Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy Fire Department dive team conducts ice rescue training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Video by Kevin Clark 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Firefighters with the Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department conduct ice rescue training at a frozen Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.
    Several firefighters with the team took their turn getting in a suit, strapping an air tank and full-face mask, and diving into the depths of Big Sandy Lake under the ice on Fort McCoy’s South Post.
    The divers were covering depths of up to 15 feet or more completing several types of rescue scenarios under the guidance of fellow firefighters.
    This is an annual requirement for dive team members to maintain their abilities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 10:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872954
    VIRIN: 230111-A-UY387-1001
    Filename: DOD_109448801
    Length: 00:07:36
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Fire Department dive team conducts ice rescue training, by Kevin Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    DES
    ice rescue training
    Fire Department dive team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT