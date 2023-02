Fort McCoy Fire Department dive team conducts ice rescue training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872954" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Firefighters with the Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department conduct ice rescue training at a frozen Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.

Several firefighters with the team took their turn getting in a suit, strapping an air tank and full-face mask, and diving into the depths of Big Sandy Lake under the ice on Fort McCoy’s South Post.

The divers were covering depths of up to 15 feet or more completing several types of rescue scenarios under the guidance of fellow firefighters.

This is an annual requirement for dive team members to maintain their abilities.