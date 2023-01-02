Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Airlift Squadron Pacific off station training

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Aircrew members assigned to the 15th Airlift Squadron depart Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, to execute an off-station training exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, Nov. 30 through Dec. 8, 2022. Exercises and operations such as this off-station training by the 437th Airlift Wing incorporates agile combat employment concepts, ensuring forward-deployed forces in the Indo-Pacific are ready to protect and defend the United States, allied and partner interests at a moment’s notice. (U.S Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 09:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872950
    VIRIN: 230201-F-UQ958-9002
    Filename: DOD_109448684
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th Airlift Squadron Pacific off station training, by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17A Globemaster III

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    Charleston
    1CTCS
    15 AS

