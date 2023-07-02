Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fitness Center provides 24/7 gym access

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.07.2023

    Video by Sgt. Austin Baker 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    The Wiesbaden Sports and Fitness Center, Wiesbaden Family and Morale, Welfare, Recreation, provides 24/7 gym access to community members Feb. 7, 2023, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The video spot was produced at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Feb. 7, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Baker)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 10:48
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 872949
    VIRIN: 230209-A-CQ023-101
    Filename: DOD_109448683
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 

    This work, Fitness Center provides 24/7 gym access, by SGT Austin Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
    Strong B.A.N.D.S.
    Family and Morale Welfare Recreation
    StrongerTogether

