The Wiesbaden Sports and Fitness Center, Wiesbaden Family and Morale, Welfare, Recreation, provides 24/7 gym access to community members Feb. 7, 2023, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The video spot was produced at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Feb. 7, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Baker)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2023 10:48
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|872949
|VIRIN:
|230209-A-CQ023-101
|Filename:
|DOD_109448683
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fitness Center provides 24/7 gym access, by SGT Austin Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT