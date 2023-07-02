U.S. Army Capt. Miriam Shaver, veterinary clinic officer in charge at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, speaks about the clinics reopening, Feb. 7, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2023 09:53
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|872948
|VIRIN:
|230207-F-PU499-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109448559
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall Veterinary Clinic Reopens, by SrA Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
