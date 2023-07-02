Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall Veterinary Clinic Reopens

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Capt. Miriam Shaver, veterinary clinic officer in charge at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, speaks about the clinics reopening, Feb. 7, 2023.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 09:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 872948
    VIRIN: 230207-F-PU499-1001
    Filename: DOD_109448559
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    This work, Tyndall Veterinary Clinic Reopens, by SrA Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Military Working Dogs
    ACC
    Veterinary Clinic
    Tyndall Rebuild

