Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mission Monday -- Dale Filsell AF WCAP Program Manager

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by John Goddin 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    The AFIMSC Mission Monday series shows the wide variety of missions we conduct and the people helping us live up to our motto … “Your Success is Our Mission.”
    In this episode, Dale Filsell, Department of the Air Force World Class Athlete and Shooting programs manager at the Air Force Services Center tells us what he loves about his job!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 09:15
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 872946
    VIRIN: 230209-F-EG306-001
    Filename: DOD_109448440
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission Monday -- Dale Filsell AF WCAP Program Manager, by John Goddin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Olympics
    WCAP
    Colorado Springs
    AFIMSC
    Mission Monday
    Filsell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT