Mission Monday -- Dale Filsell AF WCAP Program Manager

The AFIMSC Mission Monday series shows the wide variety of missions we conduct and the people helping us live up to our motto … “Your Success is Our Mission.”

In this episode, Dale Filsell, Department of the Air Force World Class Athlete and Shooting programs manager at the Air Force Services Center tells us what he loves about his job!