AFN Incirlik Audiogram: Emergency Situation Tips

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872944" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

AFN created an audiogram detailing how to keep yourself prepared in the event of an emergency. Safety topics discussed are earthquake safety, vRED updates, media contacts and how to prepare an emergency kit by MSgt. Bryan Dudley, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron installation emergency manager. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)