    AFN Incirlik Audiogram: Emergency Situation Tips

    INCIRLIK, 1, TURKEY

    02.09.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    AFN Incirlik

    AFN created an audiogram detailing how to keep yourself prepared in the event of an emergency. Safety topics discussed are earthquake safety, vRED updates, media contacts and how to prepare an emergency kit by MSgt. Bryan Dudley, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron installation emergency manager. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    AFN
    Incirlik
    tips
    emergency
    audiogram
