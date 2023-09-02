Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M270A1 MLRS rocket launcher Live Fire

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.09.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    CHOERWON, South Korea - A M270A1 MLRS rocket launcher assigned to 210th Field Artillery Brigade fires a reduced range practice rocket during a regularly scheduled, routine live fire exercise, February 9, 2023. 210th Field Artillery Brigade conducts live fire training exercises throughout the year in order to certify MLRS crew members and maintain readiness. (US Army photos by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena, 210th Field Artillery Brigade Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 08:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872943
    VIRIN: 230209-A-HF147-001
    Filename: DOD_109448411
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M270A1 MLRS rocket launcher Live Fire, by SSG Felix Mena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Live Fire
    Rocket Valley
