CHOERWON, South Korea - A M270A1 MLRS rocket launcher assigned to 210th Field Artillery Brigade fires a reduced range practice rocket during a regularly scheduled, routine live fire exercise, February 9, 2023. 210th Field Artillery Brigade conducts live fire training exercises throughout the year in order to certify MLRS crew members and maintain readiness. (US Army photos by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena, 210th Field Artillery Brigade Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2023 08:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872943
|VIRIN:
|230209-A-HF147-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109448411
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, M270A1 MLRS rocket launcher Live Fire, by SSG Felix Mena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
