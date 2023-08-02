Exercise Thunder Mortar Gunnery

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct live-fire exercise with M120/M121 120 mm mortar system and with M224 60mm mortar system during Thunder Mortar Gunnery at Pocek Range in Slovenia, Feb. 8, 2023. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2023 07:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872939
|VIRIN:
|230208-A-DO858-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109448320
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|POSTOJNA, SI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
