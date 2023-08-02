Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Thunder Mortar Gunnery

    POSTOJNA, SLOVENIA

    02.08.2023

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct live-fire exercise with M120/M121 120 mm mortar system and with M224 60mm mortar system during Thunder Mortar Gunnery at Pocek Range in Slovenia, Feb. 8, 2023. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 07:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872939
    VIRIN: 230208-A-DO858-0001
    Filename: DOD_109448320
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: POSTOJNA, SI 

    NATO
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    ThunderMortarGunnery

