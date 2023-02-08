Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Secretary General arrives at the Pentagon - b-roll - 8 February 2023

    WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrives at the Pentagon for a meeting with the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III in Washington D.C. on 8 February 2023. The Secretary General visited the United States on 8-9 February 2023.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 07:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872935
    VIRIN: 230208-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109448245
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., US

