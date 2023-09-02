Tanks, strategy, and lederhosen: bilateral relations in the heart of Europe

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meeting in person for the first time in three years, delegations representing the United States and German armies held annual Staff Talks to improve coordination and interoperability Jan. 24-26 in Munich, Germany. U.S. Army Maj. Jeffery Fritz is assigned as the country desk officer for the U.S. at the German Army Command as part of the Military Personnel Exchange Program and organized this year’s Army Staff Talks.



The Military Personnel Exchange Program is a security cooperation program involving the reciprocal exchange of personnel between the U.S. Army and a similar unit in a foreign military service. The U.S. Army NATO Brigade provides support to 55 MPEP Soldiers at 44 locations in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and the United Kingdom.