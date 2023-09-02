Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tanks, strategy, and lederhosen: bilateral relations in the heart of Europe

    MUNCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    02.09.2023

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    Meeting in person for the first time in three years, delegations representing the United States and German armies held annual Staff Talks to improve coordination and interoperability Jan. 24-26 in Munich, Germany. U.S. Army Maj. Jeffery Fritz is assigned as the country desk officer for the U.S. at the German Army Command as part of the Military Personnel Exchange Program and organized this year’s Army Staff Talks.

    The Military Personnel Exchange Program is a security cooperation program involving the reciprocal exchange of personnel between the U.S. Army and a similar unit in a foreign military service. The U.S. Army NATO Brigade provides support to 55 MPEP Soldiers at 44 locations in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and the United Kingdom.

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 06:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872933
    VIRIN: 230209-A-QI808-0101
    PIN: 230209
    Filename: DOD_109448229
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: MUNCHEN, BY, DE 

    This work, Tanks, strategy, and lederhosen: bilateral relations in the heart of Europe, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

