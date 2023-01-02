Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan Airmen train at Daegu and Gwangju

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    02.01.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs and Staff Sgt. Dwane Young

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 51st Fighter Wing participated in a simulated deployment to Daegu and Gwangju to test their ability to conduct contingency operations in the defense of the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young and Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 02:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872919
    VIRIN: 230201-F-RI665-700
    Filename: DOD_109448057
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    This work, Osan Airmen train at Daegu and Gwangju, by SSgt Skyler Combs and SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    A-10
    Fighting Falcon
    contingency operations
    Crew Chiefs
    readiness
    Maintainers
    training
    Osan AB
    25th Fighter Squadron
    51st FW
    lethality
    36th Fighter Squadron
    36th FS
    Daegu Air Base
    Gwangju Air Base
    Fighter Generation Squadron
    25th FGS
    36th Fighter Generation Squadron
    36th FGS
    25th Fighter Generation Squadron

