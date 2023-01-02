Osan Airmen train at Daegu and Gwangju

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 51st Fighter Wing participated in a simulated deployment to Daegu and Gwangju to test their ability to conduct contingency operations in the defense of the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young and Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)