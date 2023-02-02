Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROK Special Forces conduct operations on Osan

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.02.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Republic of Korea Army Special Forces practice helicopter insertion at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 2, 2023. ROK Special Forces met with 51st Security Forces Squadron Airmen to train together and provide a robust base defense capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 00:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872914
    VIRIN: 230202-F-BG120-1001
    Filename: DOD_109447967
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 

    Korea
    ROK
    Special Forces
    ROKA

