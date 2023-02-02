ROK Special Forces conduct operations on Osan

Republic of Korea Army Special Forces practice helicopter insertion at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 2, 2023. ROK Special Forces met with 51st Security Forces Squadron Airmen to train together and provide a robust base defense capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
|02.02.2023
|02.09.2023 00:44
|B-Roll
|872914
|230202-F-BG120-1001
|DOD_109447967
|00:02:22
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
Korea
ROK
ROKA
