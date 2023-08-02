Urban Search and Rescue teams arrive at Incirlik Air Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the United States Agency for International Development’s Disaster Assistance Response Team arrive at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 8, 2023. The DART is assigned to lead the U.S. government humanitarian response following a series of earthquakes that struck central-southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The DART includes urban search and rescue teams from the Fairfax and Los Angeles County Fire Departments. The teams are traveling with 159 people, 12 rescue dogs, and 170,000 pounds of specialized equipment. As a fellow NATO ally, the U.S. Government mobilized personnel to assist in Türkiye in their response efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jenna A. Bond)