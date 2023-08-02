Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Urban Search and Rescue teams arrive at Incirlik Air Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    02.08.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jenna Bond 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the United States Agency for International Development’s Disaster Assistance Response Team arrive at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 8, 2023. The DART is assigned to lead the U.S. government humanitarian response following a series of earthquakes that struck central-southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The DART includes urban search and rescue teams from the Fairfax and Los Angeles County Fire Departments. The teams are traveling with 159 people, 12 rescue dogs, and 170,000 pounds of specialized equipment. As a fellow NATO ally, the U.S. Government mobilized personnel to assist in Türkiye in their response efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jenna A. Bond)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 22:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872906
    VIRIN: 230208-F-MO337-1001
    Filename: DOD_109447853
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Urban Search and Rescue teams arrive at Incirlik Air Base, by A1C Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    USAID
    Earthquake Relief
    DART
    Türkiye

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT