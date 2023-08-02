In Asan, Guam, the Reactivation and Naming ceremony was held for Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz on Asan Beach, National Historic Park. The ceremony officially recognized the activation and naming of Naval Support Activity, MCB Blaz, formerly Marine Barracks Guam which was deactivated in 1992. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 21:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|872905
|VIRIN:
|230208-N-MD802-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109447783
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|TAMUNING, GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Reactivation and Naming Ceremony MCB Blaz, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
