    Reactivation and Naming Ceremony MCB Blaz

    TAMUNING, GUAM

    02.08.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    In Asan, Guam, the Reactivation and Naming ceremony was held for Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz on Asan Beach, National Historic Park. The ceremony officially recognized the activation and naming of Naval Support Activity, MCB Blaz, formerly Marine Barracks Guam which was deactivated in 1992. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 21:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 872905
    VIRIN: 230208-N-MD802-1001
    Filename: DOD_109447783
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: TAMUNING, GU 

    Guam
    Pacific
    MCIPAC
    Indo-Pacific
    Naming Ceremony
    Blaz

