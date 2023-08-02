Reactivation and Naming Ceremony MCB Blaz

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In Asan, Guam, the Reactivation and Naming ceremony was held for Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz on Asan Beach, National Historic Park. The ceremony officially recognized the activation and naming of Naval Support Activity, MCB Blaz, formerly Marine Barracks Guam which was deactivated in 1992. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup)