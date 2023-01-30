Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA ENERGY KOREA- HUMPHREYS HIGH SCHOOL TOUR- CLEAN

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.30.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler 

    AFN Humphreys

    DLA Energy Korea gives a tour of their facilities to the Humphreys High School AP Environmental Science students. (U.S Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler)

    CLEAN, NO GRAPHICS
    03:00 SRA WYATT STABLER, REPORTING

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 23:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872898
    VIRIN: 230130-F-FW870-1002
    Filename: DOD_109447565
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA ENERGY KOREA- HUMPHREYS HIGH SCHOOL TOUR- CLEAN, by A1C Wyatt Stabler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KOREA
    DODEA
    DLA
    CAMP HUMPHREYS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT