VMFA-121 and VMFA-242 Conduct Hot Loading in Okinawa

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 and VMFA-242, conduct hot loading during an expeditionary advanced base operation (EABO) exercise at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Jan. 19, 2023. Marine Aircraft Group 12 regularly exercises expeditionary warfare concepts such as EABO to sustain their role as a forward-deployed group capable of supporting U.S. expeditionary operations in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. David Getz)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 21:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872894
|VIRIN:
|230208-M-RY694-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109447431
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
