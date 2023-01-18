VMFA-121 and VMFA-242 Conduct Hot Loading in Okinawa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 and VMFA-242, conduct hot loading during an expeditionary advanced base operation (EABO) exercise at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Jan. 19, 2023. Marine Aircraft Group 12 regularly exercises expeditionary warfare concepts such as EABO to sustain their role as a forward-deployed group capable of supporting U.S. expeditionary operations in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. David Getz)