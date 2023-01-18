Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-121 and VMFA-242 Conduct Hot Loading in Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.18.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. David Getz 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 and VMFA-242, conduct hot loading during an expeditionary advanced base operation (EABO) exercise at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Jan. 19, 2023. Marine Aircraft Group 12 regularly exercises expeditionary warfare concepts such as EABO to sustain their role as a forward-deployed group capable of supporting U.S. expeditionary operations in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 21:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872894
    VIRIN: 230208-M-RY694-1001
    Filename: DOD_109447431
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, VMFA-121 and VMFA-242 Conduct Hot Loading in Okinawa, by LCpl David Getz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st MAW
    Kadena Air Force Base
    VMFA-242
    MAG-12
    VMFA-121
    EABO

