Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VFA-122 and VFA-97 arrive in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aron Montano 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    230207-N-VD554-2001 LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Arizona (Feb. 7, 2023) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, and an F-35C Lightning II, attached to VFA-97, arrive at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 7, 2023, in preparation for their flyover of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12. The flyover will celebrate 50 Years of Women Flying in the Navy, honoring the legacy of women in Naval Aviation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)

    #superbowlflyover2023

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 18:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872891
    VIRIN: 230207-N-VD554-2001
    Filename: DOD_109447378
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VFA-122 and VFA-97 arrive in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII, by PO2 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Air Forces
    Fly Navy
    flynavy
    #superbowlflyover2023
    SBLVII
    Naval Air Power

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT