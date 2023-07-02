230207-N-VD554-2001 LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Arizona (Feb. 7, 2023) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, and an F-35C Lightning II, attached to VFA-97, arrive at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 7, 2023, in preparation for their flyover of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12. The flyover will celebrate 50 Years of Women Flying in the Navy, honoring the legacy of women in Naval Aviation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)
#superbowlflyover2023
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 18:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872891
|VIRIN:
|230207-N-VD554-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109447378
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, VFA-122 and VFA-97 arrive in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII, by PO2 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT