VFA-122 and VFA-97 arrive in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872891" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

230207-N-VD554-2001 LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Arizona (Feb. 7, 2023) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, and an F-35C Lightning II, attached to VFA-97, arrive at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 7, 2023, in preparation for their flyover of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12. The flyover will celebrate 50 Years of Women Flying in the Navy, honoring the legacy of women in Naval Aviation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)



#superbowlflyover2023