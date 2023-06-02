Logistic Specialist 1st Class Kathryn Ruff, from Easton, Maryland, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) supply department, participates in a Super Bowl LVII shout out underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 6, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 17:57
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|872890
|VIRIN:
|230206-N-HJ055-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109447365
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|EASTON, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Super Bowl LVII Shoutout from Warship 78, by SN Manvir Gill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT