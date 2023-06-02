Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Bowl LVII Shoutout from Warship 78

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Julie Matyascik 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sonar Technician Surface Technician 2nd Class Maria Martinez, from Pasadena, California, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) operations department, participates in a Super Bowl LVII shout out underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 6, 2023.

    Eagles
    Football
    Super Bowl
    Chiefs
    CVN 78
    NAVCO

