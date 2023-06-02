Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Bowl LVII Shoutout from Warship 78

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Retail Service Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Carrillo, from San Antonio, Texas, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) supply department, participates in a Super Bowl LVII shout out underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 6, 2023.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 17:57
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 872888
    VIRIN: 230206-N-HJ055-1003
    Filename: DOD_109447363
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: VA, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Bowl LVII Shoutout from Warship 78, by PO3 Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Eagles
    Football
    Chiefs
    CVN 78
    NAVCO
    superbowlLVII

