Retail Service Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Carrillo, from San Antonio, Texas, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) supply department, participates in a Super Bowl LVII shout out underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 6, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 17:57
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|872888
|VIRIN:
|230206-N-HJ055-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109447363
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|VA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Super Bowl LVII Shoutout from Warship 78, by PO3 Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
