IPR Center, NFL partner to prevent fake sports-related merchandise from reaching fans ahead of Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX – The National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center) announced the seizure of approximately 180,000 counterfeit sports-related items, worth an estimated $22.7 million during a joint press conference with the National Football League (NFL).
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 16:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872885
|VIRIN:
|230209-O-CR964-251
|Filename:
|DOD_109447284
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1

