Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IPR Center, NFL partner to prevent fake sports-related merchandise from reaching fans ahead of Super Bowl LVII

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Video by Charles Reed            

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement           

    PHOENIX – The National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center) announced the seizure of approximately 180,000 counterfeit sports-related items, worth an estimated $22.7 million during a joint press conference with the National Football League (NFL).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 16:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872885
    VIRIN: 230209-O-CR964-251
    Filename: DOD_109447284
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IPR
    counterfeit
    HSI
    Super Bowl rings
    counterfeit jerseys

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT