DoD Fire Academy Students POV

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872884" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Student's point of view (POV) of grade level fire training at the Louis F. Garland DoD Fire Academy. Students face darkly lit conditions through a visibly obscured self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) mask. Students at the DoD Fire Academy complete 5 blocks during a 68-day academic and performance course. This training was part of Block 3 (Suppression). Video captured by MSgt Kris Jaime, assigned to the 312th Training Sq.