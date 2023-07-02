DoD Fire Academy Students POV

Student's point of view (POV) of grade level fire training at the Louis F. Garland DoD Fire Academy. Students face darkly lit conditions through a visibly obscured self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) mask. Students at the DoD Fire Academy complete 5 blocks during a 68-day academic and performance course. This training was part of Block 3 (Suppression). Video captured by MSgt Kris Jaime, assigned to the 312th Training Sq.
|02.07.2023
|02.08.2023 16:37
|B-Roll
|872884
|220206-F-F3505-1001
|DOD_109447279
|00:01:36
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|1
|1
