    DoD Fire Academy Students POV

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Courtesy Video

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Student's point of view (POV) of grade level fire training at the Louis F. Garland DoD Fire Academy. Students face darkly lit conditions through a visibly obscured self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) mask. Students at the DoD Fire Academy complete 5 blocks during a 68-day academic and performance course. This training was part of Block 3 (Suppression). Video captured by MSgt Kris Jaime, assigned to the 312th Training Sq.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 16:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872884
    VIRIN: 220206-F-F3505-1001
    Filename: DOD_109447279
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD Fire Academy Students POV, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    embedded reporter
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    17th Training Group
    DoD Fire Academy
    312th Training Sq.

