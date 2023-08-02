video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Competitors from across the 143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) will gather at Camp Blanding, Fla. to earn the right to be called the command's Best Warriors. This year's competition includes and Officer, Noncommissioned Officer, and Soldier category. Good luck and push hard to "Live the Legacy". Sustaining Victory...Winning Matters!