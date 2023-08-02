Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Live the Legacy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Courtesy Video

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Competitors from across the 143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) will gather at Camp Blanding, Fla. to earn the right to be called the command's Best Warriors. This year's competition includes and Officer, Noncommissioned Officer, and Soldier category. Good luck and push hard to "Live the Legacy". Sustaining Victory...Winning Matters!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 16:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872883
    VIRIN: 230208-A-MF939-001
    Filename: DOD_109447260
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live the Legacy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve, Army Reserve, Reserve, Soldier
    U.S. Army Reserve, Best Warrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT