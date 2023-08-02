Competitors from across the 143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) will gather at Camp Blanding, Fla. to earn the right to be called the command's Best Warriors. This year's competition includes and Officer, Noncommissioned Officer, and Soldier category. Good luck and push hard to "Live the Legacy". Sustaining Victory...Winning Matters!
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 16:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872883
|VIRIN:
|230208-A-MF939-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109447260
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Live the Legacy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT